Marilyn Bender of Peconic Landing, Greenport, N.Y., passed away Sept. 16, 2020, of natural causes, eight days after her 97th birthday.

She was predeceased by her parents, Doris and Mary Bender; her brother, Bill, and her loyal companion, Janet Mahoney. In addition to her close friends at Peconic Landing and in Manhasset, she leaves behind several devoted friends, including Janet Wicklund of Forestville, Calif.; Dana R. Reid and Jean Ann Flaherty of Princeville, Hawaii; Robert Berens of Port Washington, N.Y.; Betsey Murphy; and members of the Doug Barnard family.

For the last five years Marilyn traveled by herself to Princeville, sometimes twice a year, to her second home there. Marilyn loved animals and she helped to raise rescue collies and one standard poodle named Honey.

Funeral services were held Sept. 18 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and she was buried at Holy Rood Cemetery. Donations may be sent to a charity of your choice in her name.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home assisted the family.

