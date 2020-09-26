Mary Louise Cleary of Greenport, formerly of Cutchogue, died Sept. 25, 2020. She was 80.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where prayer services will be conducted at 4 p.m., with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating.

Private interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery, where Mary will be laid to rest with her husband, Joseph, who died in 2001.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.