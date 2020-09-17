Peconic Community School looking to expand, juror misconduct hearing held in Murphy case
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 17.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As enrollment increases, Peconic Community School seeks expansion
Guest Column: Comprehensive plan fails to address critical public health issue
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Defense attorney held in contempt as hearing on jury misconduct begins
Solar moratorium is tabled by Riverhead Town Board; casino concerns aired
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Autumn events we’re looking forward to
First Date with Felicia: North Fork Shack’s Samy Sabil
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.