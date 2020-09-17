Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 17, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 1-7, 2020, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Stanevich, R to Steigerwald, Richard, 41 Promenade Dr (600-46-1-36.21), (R), $420,0008

• McElroy, T & C to Chipel-Lux, Baltazar, 40 Colonial Dr (600-86-2-5.25), (R), $488,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Ellerson, Tyler, 2 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.17), (R), $593,244

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Siejka, T to 26155 Route 48 LLC, 26155 CR 48 (1000-84-2-3.2), (R), $530,000

• Mayer, M & M to Boome, John, 80 Green Way (1000-109-5-14.17), (R), $1,200,000

• Harbor Lane Trust to Torgove, Andrew, 2880 Harbor Ln (1000-136-2-1), (R), $999,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Koubek, J to Ripo, Marisa, 2495 Rocky Point Rd (1000-30-3-4), (R), $580,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Cashel, T to Bayberry Cove LLC, Pvt Rd Off E End Rd (1000-2-1-5.2), (V), $55,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Elkin, E & B to Miller, Christoopher, 912 Main St (1001-2-2-1), (R), $895,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Williams, S & D to Dugal, Jugjeev, 38 Aliperti Rd (600-48-1-10.20), (R), $849,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Blasso, C & S & J to Kozma, James, 46 Beach Rd (600-71-2-20), (R), $485,000

• Silleck, C & M to Ortiz, Joseph, 650 Eagle Nest Ct (1000-127-9-6), (R), $868,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Kondor, G & P to Califano, Robert, 400 Conklin Rd (1000-139-4-6), (R), $425,000

• Licata, S & A to Old Salt Ventures LLC, 670 Old Salt Rd (1000-144-5-13), (R), $2,900,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Thomatos, A & I to Debellis, Domenico, 2420 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-32), (R), $500,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Mazzoni, H to Leven, Dante, 1010 Salt Marsh Ln (1000-68-3-6), (R), $1,300,000

• Marco, P & P to Indian Neck IV LLC, 3375 Indian Neck Ln (1000-98-1-1.3), (R), $1,200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Starter Holdings Corp to Bhatia, Kamal, 31 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.70), (R), $694,266

• Rosko, R & Brown, S to Campuzano, Marco, 130 Duryea St (600-107-1-27), (R), $323,000

• Reuschle, M & J to Tureski, Mark, 114 Hubbard Ave (600-111-3-1), (R), $390,000

• Hogan, S to Vargas Garcia, Maria, 37 3rd St (600-128-5-22), (R), $314,150

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Zaleski, A & J to Gambuto, Damon, 1 White Birch Rd (700-25-1-36), (R), $892,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Dobran,F & Imperatrice to Ricupero, Thomas, 3 Lockitt Dr (600-89-2-12.1), (R), $515,000

• Smith, D to Lissner, Samuel, 3925 Soundview Ave (1000-94-3-1.10), (R), $2,300,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Phelan, J & P Trust to Conway, Robert, 2450 Cedar Dr (1000-77-2-15), (R), $407,500

• D’Elia & LaVilla D’Elia to Arce, Yvette, 775 N Bayview Road Ext (1000-78-8-15), (R), $475,000

• Place, R & J to Hastings, Tyler, 750 Liberty Ln (1000-79-6-27), (R), $600,000

• Arce, Y to Miller, Kenneth, 805 Water Terrace (1000-88-6-13.8), (R), $920,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Passantino, R to 153 Herricks LLC, 4th St (600-33-4-42.1), (V), $85,000

• Pollak, M & L to Johnson, Jonathan, 7 Karen Ct (600-37-2-17), (R), $550,000

• Bank of America N.A. to Ulloa Global LLC, 37 High View Dr (600-49-3-19), (R), $316,250

• Mark, E by Referee to US Bank National Association, 48 Roberts Path (600-115-1-2.20), (R), $659,973

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)