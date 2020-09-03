Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 3, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 18-24, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Silver Village Condo to Kostyra Revocable Trust, Helen, 45 Summerfield Ln N, #45 (600-45.1-1-45), (R), $386,540

• Argenti, P to Winters, Gregory, 152 Grant Dr (600-66-4-1.35), (R), $558,000

• Michaels East End Entrp to Nay, John, 34 Colonial Dr (600-86-2-5.29), (R), $661,500

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Flood, R to Belvedere, Donna, 605 Eastwood Dr (1000-110-3-21), (V), $388,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• US Bank National As to Espana, Leonel, 28 Nassau St (900-142-3-34.2), (R), $375,000

• Elardo, T & S by Ref to Wilmington Trust National, 114 Riverside Ave (900-143-1-52), (R), $249,800

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kontokosta, C by Executor to Gomb Beach LLC, 54205 CR 48 (1000-52-1-3), (V), $500,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Bratisax, J to Sailor’s Haven Inc, 3400 Grand Ave (1000-107-2-4.3), (V), $100,000

• Divello,F & Fam Trusts to Atlas Estates LLC, 1705 Meday Ave (1000-113-9-8.1), (R), $950,000

• Commerce East Two LLC to Atlas Estates LLC, 1839 Meday Ave (1000-113-9-8.3), (R), $650,000

• Case, S to Monteforte, Michael, 4060 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-4-26.2), (V), $260,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Montenegro, R & M to Davies, Michael, 1515 Henrys Ln (1000-74-1-9), (R), $525,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Reda, E & K & Nelson, M to Scalise, Anthony, 873 Sound Shore Rd (600-8-1-21), (R), $415,000

• Carella, D & L to Fierro, Denise, 2901 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-179), (R), $245,000

• Tuthill, C to Baxter, Meghann, 1606 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-98), (R), $235,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Carlsen, A to Davies, James, 66 Ram Island Dr (700-9-3-5), (R), $3,000,000

• Devoe, R to Teodoru, Marian, 67 West Neck Rd (700-14-2-11.3), (R), $400,000

• Corbett, C to Wilmington Savings Fund, 57 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-41.2), (R), $582,387

• Cunningham, E to Hooker, Donald, 13 Tims Trail (700-18-1-7), (V), $290,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Edson, L by Admr to Gilly Property Holdings, 9450 Main Bayview Rd (1000-87-5-22), (V), $75,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)