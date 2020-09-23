Peconic resident Robert B. Gelling died Sept. 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was 83.

He was born March 30, 1937, in Oceanside, N.Y., to Gertrude and Albert Gelling.

He graduated from Malverne High School in 1955, attended engineering and technical school at the University of Bridgeport and was the owner and proprietor of Turnpike Appliance Service.

Mr. Gelling and his wife, Carol, were married Nov. 7, 1959.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing, boating, birding, camping and computers. His family also noted that he was Father of the Year every year since 1962.

Mr. Gelling is survived by his wife; his sons, Robert and Douglas; his grandchildren, Meghan, Caroline, Lindsay, Sophie, Dean, Drew and Grant; and a great-grandson, Seamus.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the North Fork Audubon Society.

