Sabina A. Ferenc of Warsaw, Poland, died Aug. 30, 2020, on the North Fork. She was 92 years old.

Sabina was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Poland to Kieronika and Kiincenty Kuskowski. She was a laboratory technician in Poland.

She is survived by her son, Andre Ferenc (Marie), and two grandchildren.

Mrs. Ferenc will be returned home for burial in her native homeland. May she rest in peace.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is serving the family.

