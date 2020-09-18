School COVID-19 database launches, PBMC to honor frontline heroes

Window decals at Southold Elementary School warn visitors that masks must be worn in the building. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

COVID-19 Report Card goes live; in-person classes begin at Southold

PBMC Foundation’s virtual gala Sept. 26 to honor frontline heroes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Pandemic alters road ahead for update to Riverhead Town master plan

Jurors in Murphy trial deny any misconduct during second day of hearing

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Catapano Dairy Farm

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of September 19

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.