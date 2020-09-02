Shelter Island sheds Indians nickname, Greenport punts on noise code changes

The school mascot on the gymnasium floor. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 2.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Shelter Island school board votes unanimously to retire the nickname Indians

Greenport delays vote on noise code with board members concerned bill doesn’t achieve goal

Return of school sports in age of COVID-19 raises questions — here are some answers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead police seek witnesses to single-car crash that left driver seriously injured

Residents agree Riverhead should hold off on approving more solar farms at public hearing

NORTHFORKER

The best things we’ve eaten (so far!) in 2020

All the places to buy roadside oysters on the North Fork

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.