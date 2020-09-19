Southold Blotter: Driver charged with DWI after swerving over double yellow line

Southold police arrested a 25-year-old Philadelphia man for allegedly driving drunk in Greenport Sunday.

According to police, Abdulrahman Hazazi was stopped in a 2009 Mercedes-Benz sedan after swerving over the double yellow line on Route 48 in Greenport around 1 a.m. and was found to be intoxicated.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and held overnight for arraignment, police said.

• A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Cutchogue last Thursday morning.

According to a police report, the woman was walking south on Depot Lane around 7:30 a.m. when the driver of a 2018 Lexus struck her with the front of her vehicle. The operator of the vehicle told police he didn’t see her until it was too late due to rain and fog.

The woman sustained injuries to her collarbone and shoulder area and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment.

No charges were filed in connection to the incident.

• A Mattituck man called police Sunday afternoon after he returned home to find three women on his private beach who were using his beach chairs and began arguing with him when asked to leave.

The women left the area before police arrived, reports said.

• A 17-year-old operating a Sunfish sailboat was rescued by a passing boater off Cleaves Point Road in East Marion after he overturned in the bay Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, police said.

• Southold Fire Department responded to a deck fire at a home on Beachwood Lane in Southold Sunday around 5 p.m.

The homeowner, a 63-year-old man, was able to extinguish the fire, which started from a barbecue grill, prior to police arrival, according to a report.

• A 27-year-old Greenport woman called police Friday to report that she returned to her home on Wilmarth Avenue and found it had been broken into with various items missing. Police did not specify what was stolen and said an investigation is ongoing.

• Two Riverhead men were asked to leave Town Beach in Southold early Saturday morning after a woman called to report loud music coming from the area around 5 a.m.

• A Greenport man was issued a village code violation for drinking a 25-ounce container of beer in public last Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

• Police are investigating after a Greenport woman reported that an unknown person attempted to enter her home last week.

According to a report, the August Lane resident reported last Wednesday that a window had been opened and a screen had been pried off and damaged.

Nothing was reported stolen, officials said.

• Cutchogue Fire Department extinguished a fire at a home on Bridge Lane in Cutchogue last Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

The fire was found in the back of the residence, which was unoccupied at the time.

The Suffolk County Police Department’s Arson Squad responded and concluded that there were no signs that the fire had been set intentionally.

• A village parking summons was issued to a vehicle parked in the bus lane on Fourth Street in Greenport last Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

• Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the BP gas station in Peconic last Tuesday afternoon.

A woman driving a 2004 Toyota was attempting to turn right into the parking lot when the driver of a 2007 Volkswagen also turning right into the gas station attempted to pass her at a high rate of speed, causing a collision. The Volkswagen then collided with a support pole and gas pump, causing damage.

The woman driving the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries and was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. Police said the other driver refused medical treatment.

• Two benches at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck were reportedly damaged by an unknown person. The incident was reported to police last Tuesday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.