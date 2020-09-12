Southold Blotter: DWI arrest, small deck fire, graffiti reported

Southold Town police arrested a 37-year-old Glen Cove man for driving while intoxicated Saturday after a report that his white Kia was “all over the road.”

Police stopped Daniel Rincon on Route 25 in Mattituck and arrested him for DWI.

• Two women in their 70s were rescued off Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Saturday.

According to a police report, the women were swept into the inlet and a 16-year-old lifeguard was able to get them assistance from a nearby boater who returned them to shore without injuries.

• An electric fire pit caused a small deck fire at a home on Oregon Road in Cutchogue early Sunday.

According to police reports, a smoldering fire was found and extinguished by the Cutchogue Fire Department and the cause was determined to be an electrical conduit that powered the fire pit.

• Police were called to Emilio’s in Greenport Saturday night after a woman in a group started vomiting on a booth inside the restaurant and a member of the group gave employees a hard time about leaving.

They left the area prior to police arrival, reports said.

• A Mattituck man called police Saturday after a group from a tour bus was seen urinating on his Sound Avenue property.

Police spoke with the man, who did not wish to pursue charges, and reminded the group to use proper facilities.

• Additional police patrols were requested at Kenney’s Beach in Southold last week after an unknown man approached a 17-year-old female lifeguard multiple times.

According to a police report, the man joked about pretending to drown so she would have to save him and returned the next day asking for a bandage and for the lifeguard to come with him behind the bathrooms.

He was described as being between 60 and 70 years old with long, white and grey hair and facial hair and reportedly left the area on a bicycle.

• Police were called to Veterans Beach in Mattituck Saturday and spoke with a 70-year-old man, who apologized to a beach attendant for giving him a hard time about parking. It was the first of several times police were called to area beaches over the weekend to assist attendants in enforcing capacity limits. Police were also called to Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Saturday afternoon after a man reportedly drove over a cone blocking the entrance to park and walked down to the beach despite being told by an attendant that the beach was at capacity. An officer located the man, who said he is a town resident and disagrees with the policy, but eventually agreed to leave.

• A 41-year-old East Marion woman was ticketed for driving without a license on Route 25 in Cutchogue Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

• Police are investigating a report that a cash register and $100 were stolen from a farm stand on Route 25 in Laurel Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

• A 19-year-old Greenport man called police to report that a customer at a Main Street business hit him in the face, causing swelling, and fled the area around 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

• Police responded to Town Hall last Wednesday around 3 p.m. to a report of a man hitting a historic sign on the property.

An officer spoke with a 66-year-old man who denied he caused the damage and left the area. Officials said Supervisor Scott Russell did not wish to pursue the matter further.

• A woman called police Sunday to report that someone spray painted graffiti on rocks near the bulkhead on Main Street in New Suffolk around 11 a.m.

Yellow graffiti was also reported on a bridge on New Suffolk Avenue last Thursday.

• Someone broke the front passenger side window of a vehicle on Oriole Drive in Southold overnight Friday. The incident was reported Saturday morning.

• Police responded to Lesters Road in Mattituck Friday after a 72-year-old man with a shotgun reportedly threatened a 27-year-old fuel truck driver who took a wrong turn into his driveway around 1 p.m.

The man was told that he could face possible arrest if he threatens violence again.

• An Orient bicyclist suffered minor injuries Friday after the driver of a Dodge pickup truck reportedly turned into him while stopped at a stop sign at Albertson Lane and Route 25 in Greenport around 12:45 p.m.

The bicyclist told police he attempted to jump off his bike and cut his elbow, and said his bike was damaged.

The driver told police he didn’t see the biker and thinks he may have been moving.

• Police were called to the IGA in Greenport Saturday around 5 p.m. after a woman who took her mask off inside the grocery store got into a verbal dispute with the owner.

She left the area without incident, reports said.

• A woman was injured last Tuesday after losing consciousness while driving on Main Road in Southold and crashing into a trailer and vehicle parked on the side of the road, pushing the vehicle into a utility pole.

The woman also reportedly struck a fence and went into a marsh during the incident, police said.

No charges were filed in connection with the incident.

• A kayak was reported stolen from the boat ramp at the Mason Drive road end in Cutchogue last Thursday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.