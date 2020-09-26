Southold Blotter: Squatters asked to leave abandoned farm apartment complex

Three adults were asked to leave an abandoned farm apartment complex off the North Road in Southold where police believe they had been squatting for some time.

The three individuals — men aged 57 and 49 and a 45-year-old woman — were reported after the owner of the property, who lives elsewhere in town, observed them there. Police said they responded to the scene and found one of the men grilling undersized porgies, for which he was issued a summons.

While searching the house, where it appeared the individuals had likely been living, police found a purse containing the driver’s license of a Southold woman, who was not present at the home. After returning the items, the woman told police she believed she left the purse on the roof of her car while leaving a grocery store and said it contained no money.

No additional charges were filed.

• A Shoreham man who was involved in a dispute last Thursday evening was charged with driving while intoxicated after police stopped him on Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

Police said John Pion, 50, was found to be intoxicated and was transported to police headquarters for processing.

• A 55-year-old New York City man was charged with DWI last Thursday evening following a traffic stop along Route 48 in Greenport.

Police said David Cannizzo was observed leaving his lane of travel while headed west near the Albertson Lane intersection shortly before 8 p.m.

He was found to be intoxicated, according to police, who said he was held overnight for a morning arraignment.

• A Southold woman reported that an unknown man was following her daughter and a friend and asking them if they needed a ride Friday evening.

The girls said the man followed them as they made stops at several stores, ending up at the IGA, where they contacted a parent from inside the building. The man was described as in his 30s and wearing white camouflage shorts, a long-sleeve black T-shirt and a blue mask.

The incident was reported around 6:35 p.m.

• A Greenport woman reported a fight in the driveway of a home on Ludlam Place early Saturday morning.

The woman said two men were involved in the 1 a.m. incident and police found the two individuals bruised and bloodied but neither of the men — one was 20 and the other 19 years old — was willing to cooperate with the investigation.

No charges were filed.

• A salesman for a Pennsylvania-based roofing company was sent packing last Thursday evening after a Southold man called the police on him. An officer told the man he must obtain a peddler’s permit in order to go door to door in town.

• A Greenport woman called the police on a U.S. Census Bureau worker who she said was banging loudly on her door in an effort to get her to complete the census. She said the worker told her laws state she must participate. Police said the worker was gone when they arrived.

• A Nassau Point woman was asked last Monday to remove snow fence she put up along the beach behind her home. She was told she must receive a permit from the town Trustees. The woman said it would be removed that day.

• A Southold man reported his Biden-Harris 2020 sign was stolen from his property on Pine Neck Road Sunday afternoon. The man said he had no surveillance in the area. A similar complaint was filed that same afternoon on Main Road in Cutchogue and twice more at homes on Skunk Lane in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon.

• A 57-year-old Greenport man called the police on a 36-year-old woman he had previously agreed to let spend the night in his home. He said she refused to leave after he changed his mind. She left after speaking with police.

• An anonymous caller reported a “loud party” coming from a car parked in the North Ferry line on Wiggins Street in Greenport. The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Babylon man, promised to keep the noise down and move his vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.