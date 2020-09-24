Southold graduate’s poetry book hitting stores, two men injured in shooting
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 24.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Putting poetry in motion, Southold grad’s work to hit book stores next month
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Board of Education holds off on plan to change rules for public comment during meetings
Two men injured in shooting Friday night in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
The Front Porch Interview: Macari’s winemaker moved to the North Fork for a job and found much more
Podcast: Wine tasting season is here
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.