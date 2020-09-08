Southold Schools pushes back reopening; students test positive for COVID-19 in Riverhead

Window decals at Southold Elementary School warn visitors that masks must be worn in the building. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Update: ‘Majority’ of Southold school district employees will quarantine for 14 days

Visitation returns to nursing homes with new set of challenges and more potentially on the way

New country music album devoted to work of Hall of Fame Greenport songwriter

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two students test positive for COVID-19 at Aquebogue Elementary School

Police seek help finding missing Riverhead teen

Cops: Teenager reported missing from Little Flower Children’s Services

Firearm testing range approved in Riverhead, despite concerns from Planning Board chair

NORTHFORKER

A low-key foodie scene has put downtown Wading River back on the map

Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: A truly spectacular sunset

How to help the North Fork’s health care heroes—and maybe win $20,000

Toast all the top-rated North Fork wines with a special tasting

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.