In a note to the school community, the Southold superintendent said two district employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As our employees have been in the building together preparing for our students to return, we contacted the New York State Department of Health and they are reviewing all of the information,” Anthony Mauro said in a note sent to parents and staff Sunday at 9:59 p.m.

Mr. Mauro said he expected “information regarding out reopening from NYSDOH [Monday] and we will share that information as soon as we receive it.”

The district is expected to reopen Tuesday.

As they await that information, Mr. Mauro said “We are following tracing procedures as outlined in our plan and at no time were students in the building with our employees. We will have crews in over the holiday disinfecting the buildings. As soon as we receive updated information from the NYSDOH we will share that information with you. Thank you and be well.”

The State Health Department on Sunday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County for the prior 24-hour period.