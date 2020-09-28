The Suffolk Times now seeking People of the Year nominees for 2020

Some Times Review’s 2018 People of the Year, including (from top left) Brent Pelton, Phil Power (Shelter Island Reporter’s Person of the Year), Det. Sgt. John Sinning and Joe Conway Jr. (Special Commendation), Frank Massa (Suffolk Times’ Sports Person of the Year), Rodney Shelby (Suffolk Times’ Public Servant of the Year). Front: Chris Manfredi (Suffolk Times’ Businessperson of the Year), Rosemary McGoey (Suffolk Times’ Educator of the Year), The Rev. Dr. Ann Van Cleef (Suffolk Times’ Community Leader of the Year).

There are few bigger thrills for us as a media organization than our annual People of the Year awards. The winners’ stories of community service, dedication and perseverance are always inspirational.

People of the Year is a tradition that dates back more than three decades — and now includes more than 200 honorees across our various publications.

As the calendar turns over to October this week, it’s time to start thinking about finding deserving candidates for this year’s awards. And once again, we’re asking the community for help in identifying nominees.

With their nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process.

In January, we’ll name an educator, businessperson, community leader and overall person of the year. In addition, for the six year, we’ll honor someone working in the local food, wine, hospitality, entertainment or agricultural industry with our northforker of the year designation.

Last year’s winners represented a wide range of the community, including a successful restaurant owner, a beloved priest and an anti-poverty working tirelessly to make the North Fork a better place for all.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in their community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do goes largely unheralded. These are the folks we’re talking about. Do you know such a person? Tell us about them.

This year we will, of course, be seeking out stories specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who were your heroes during this time?

Nominations can be sent to content director Grant Parpan at P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Or you can email him at [email protected].

We will accept nominations through Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Tell us why the person or group you are nominating deserves recognition — and please be sure to include your phone number so we can follow up.

Our People of the Year will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.