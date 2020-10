Linda B. Hanna of Southold died Oct. 23, 2020 at age 68.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, with Pastor Garrett Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.