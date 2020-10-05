Peconic resident Antoinette Berkoski died Oct. 4, 2020, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton. She was 91.

Born Sept. 27, 1929, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Anthony and Mary (Ialacci) Fiore. She graduated from Greenport High School in 1947.

Ms. Berkoski was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and church. She was affiliated with The Legion of Mary, Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society, Southold American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Marian Council Columbiettes, the Third Order of Franciscans, Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue and Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, in 1988. She is survived by her children, Stanley Jr. of Peconic and Andrea Volinski of East Marion, and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.