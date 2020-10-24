Blotter: More political signs reported stolen, damaged

Southold police received a number of reports last week about stolen or damaged political signs.

On Oct. 12, two New Suffolk women reported that “Biden-Harris” signs had been stolen from their properties.

On Oct. 15, two residents of Skunk Lane in Cutchogue also reported the theft of political signs from their properties.

On Oct. 18, another New Suffolk resident told police a car had knocked over a sign on his property that said: “Don’t do drugs or vote for Joe Biden.”

And on Oct. 18 a Mattituck homeowner reported that someone cut down her deer camera while damaging a “Biden for President” sign at her house. The camera was found down the road, with the memory card missing.

• A Southold woman reported on Oct. 16 that on numerous occasions an unknown male in a green Ford pickup in the Feather Hill parking lot was seen filming subjects in a group exercise class. The area was canvassed with negative results.

• A Mattituck woman called police Oct. 15 to say she was on her computer and an alert came through telling her to call Microsoft. When she did, the person who answered demanded $500 for a password. She hung up.

• Police responded to the Greenport Harbor dock adjacent to Little Creek Oysters on Oct. 18 about a sunken boat. Officers found a 42-foot boat underwater. A marine company came, boomed the area around the vessel and pumped out any fuel. The boat was raised and taken to a nearby boat yard.

• A caller contacted police Oct. 18 to report a driver on Route 25 who failed to stay in lane. Officers stopped the car and found the driver, Rosalio Pirir Alvarez, to be intoxicated. Mr. Alvarez was arrested and transported to headquarters to be held for arraignment.

• A Southold man called police Oct. 15 to say his kayak overturned off McCabes Beach. He said he lost his rudder and was unable to steer to shore and the kayak capsized when a wave hit it. Police, the bay constable and Southold fire Department responded. The fire department launched an inflatable boat and reached the man, who refused medical attention.

• On Oct. 15, a Mattituck woman called police to report illegal dumping on Hummel Avenue in Southold. She said an unknown black truck dumped a mattress, box spring and broken bed frame at the property. The investigation is continuing.

• Alice’s Fish Market in Greenport reported to police Oct. 17 that someone broke into the business and stole a box of lobsters. An investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.