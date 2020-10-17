Blotter: Northport teen charged with DWI after crashing into pole

Southold Town police arrested a 19-year-old Northport woman for driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a pole in Mattituck Saturday.

Officials said Rachel Fine was driving eastbound on Route 48 near Westphalia road when her 2016 Audi sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole around 5:45 p.m.

Police arrived and discovered Ms. Fine was intoxicated. After she was brought to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment, police arrested the woman and charged her with a DWI.

• Police were called to a Peconic winery Saturday after a security guard reported an intoxicated woman was refusing to leave.

Police spoke with a 57-year-old St. James man who said his 25-year-old daughter had a little too much to drink, became agitated and was removed from the party bus prior to arrival.

The woman, who police said was uncooperative, was eventually escorted back to the bus, which left without further incident around 4 p.m.

• An unknown person stole 15 New York State inspection stickers and $70 in cash from a Cut-ch-ogue repair shop last week. The incident was reported to police last Tuesday morning and an investigation is ongoing.

• A Cut-ch-ogue woman called police Sunday to report a group of people on a party bus not social distancing. Police were unable to confirm the report.

• A Southold police officer assigned to traffic detail near Harbes Farm on Sound Avenue helped escort an intoxicated woman who was acting “erratic” off of the farm stand property Saturday around 4:45 p.m.

Earlier last week, Southold police were called to the property to check for compliance with state mandates due to the coronavirus after Suffolk County Consumer Affairs reported large groups who were not socially distancing were gathering at the property on Oct. 3.

Police checked for overcrowding last Wednesday and found no violation, but noted that it would not be indicative of weekend activities at the property.

• Police arrested a Greenport man for driving under the influence of marijuana after he crashed into a PSEG pole on Route 25 in Peconic last Monday shortly before 4 a.m.

The man and a passenger refused medical attention, but the driver admitted to being under the influence and was brought to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for a chemical blood test.

He was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, which is a violation under state law, according to an accident report.

• A Soundview Avenue resident reported a Joe Biden sign missing from her front yard Friday around 6 p.m. Another homeowner on Soundview Avenue also reported Friday that two signs were stolen from his yard.

• A Bohemia man evaded serious injury after crashing into a telephone pole in Mattituck early Sunday morning.

Police said the man was driving northeast on Breakwater Road shortly before 6 a.m. at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve, crashing into a guard rail and snapping a telephone pole.

No charges were filed as a result of the crash, officials said.

• Police responded to a repair shop on Main Street in Greenport last week after a man reported that a man he knows drove by the shop and gave him the middle finger.

Police spoke with the 66-year-old man,who denied giving the middle finger but said he is upset because vehicles from the mechanic are parked all over the road.

Police advised the man that there are no street signs preventing parking on the road and asked the men to stay away from each other.

• Damage to a Kenney’s Road beach association sign was reported to police last Monday around 3 p.m.

• A 45-year-old Laurel woman called police last Thursday to report that someone stole $2,760 from her room sometime last week. Police spoke with several housemates, who all denied taking the cash.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.