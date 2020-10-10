Blotter: Road rage incident reported in Mattituck

A road rage incident was reported to Southold Town police last Tuesday morning.

A 21-year-old Southold man said he was driving behind another vehicle when they both turned onto Route 48 in Mattituck, and he proceeded to pass the vehicle and drive in front of him.

When stopped at a red light, the other driver, a 41-year-old Mattituck man, reportedly knocked on his window and stated “Get out of the car if you want to start something,” and called the man a homophobic slur.

Police later spoke with the man, who said the 21-year-old admitted to calling him “some inappropriate names” though he didn’t know his sexual orientation.

The man apologized and no charges were filed in connection to the incident.

• Southold police arrested a Greenport man for driving while intoxicated in Peconic last Monday.

Officials received a report of a highly intoxicated man driving an SUV on Mill Lane just before 6 p.m. after the man reportedly pulled up to two people on the side of the road and attempted to speak with them.

Police located the vehicle and found the driver, Christopher Zuhoski, 58, to be intoxicated. He was arrested for DWI and taken to police headquarters, officials said.

• At about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Southold Police picked up a mayday call on VHF channel 16 about a kayaker in distress.

Marine units were able to locate the man, Jesse Downing, 35, of Cut-ch-ogue clutching onto his kayak about half-mile from McCabes beach, police said. Southold Fire Department launched a small boat at the beach and rescued the man, who was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport for fatigue “as a precaution,” according to police.

• Police were notified by a Weston, Mass. man that when he came out to his Mattituck home last Monday, it appeared someone had been staying inside his house for a few days.

• A Bay Shore man was taken to the hospital last Monday after suffering a cardiac emergency while pulling into the parking lot at Lenz Winery in Peconic and colliding with a wine barrel rack.

• A Mattituck woman stated that someone was banging on her door and ringing her doorbell before running off Friday around 10 p.m.

Police responded and found a group of juveniles walking on Grand Avenue who said they were just messing around and apologized to the homeowner.

• Police received five additional reports this week from residents stating their political Biden/Harris signs were either stolen or damaged.

• A 24-year-old Greenport man was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital last Thursday night after he got into an argument with another man over comments made about his mother, got angry and punched a window out.

No charges were filed against the man.

• Southold police officers assisted the Old Saybrook, Conn. department in locating a vehicle on the Orient Point ferry that was part of a divorce settlement and was brought over to Long Island last Wednesday evening.

• An 81-year-old New Suffolk woman stated she was the victim of fraud last week.

The woman contacted police last Monday to report that while on the phone with what she thought was tech support for a computer program, she was told she could terminate her subscription by purchasing $6,000 in gift cards and allowing the fake representative to access her computer remotely.

The hackers gained access to her Chase bank account, removing more than $2,000.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• An electrical fire that broke out at Mattituck Laundry was quickly extinguished by the Mattituck Fire Department last Tuesday around 5 p.m.

• Police were alerted to a burglary on First Street in Greenport last Wednesday morning,

A man called around 8:30 a.m. to report an unknown man broke in through a window and stole a five-gallon plastic bucket containing unknown items.

Police are reviewing video footage of the incident but no arrests have been made.

• A Greenport man called police Saturday morning to report that an unknown person threw an egg at his Fifth Avenue home.

• A burgundy “Grandview Drive Estates Private Community” sign was reported stolen from the Orient neighborhood last Monday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.