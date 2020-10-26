‘Caravan for Justice’ passes through Riverhead, early voting brings out the crowds
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 26.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘All we want is equality for all;’ Caravan to protest against police brutality passes through Riverhead
First day of early voting brings out the crowd in Southold and Riverhead
North Fork Country Club closes following positive COVID-19 tests among staff, guests at recent wedding
Orient firehouse closed to non-emergencies after members were exposed to COVID-19
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
With more transportation employees in quarantine, Riverhead schools to go remote until Nov. 4
Celebrating Halloween with ‘Trunk or Treat’ event at Stotzky Park: Photos
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Love: A spur-of-the-moment second marriage
One Minute on the North Fork: A morning at North Fork Doughnut Company
The Dish: How Grana Trattoria gets its pizza margherita so perfect
WEATHER
Rain is possible throughout the day today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.