‘Caravan for Justice’ passes through Riverhead, early voting brings out the crowds

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘All we want is equality for all;’ Caravan to protest against police brutality passes through Riverhead

First day of early voting brings out the crowd in Southold and Riverhead

North Fork Country Club closes following positive COVID-19 tests among staff, guests at recent wedding

Orient firehouse closed to non-emergencies after members were exposed to COVID-19

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

With more transportation employees in quarantine, Riverhead schools to go remote until Nov. 4

Celebrating Halloween with ‘Trunk or Treat’ event at Stotzky Park: Photos

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Love: A spur-of-the-moment second marriage

One Minute on the North Fork: A morning at North Fork Doughnut Company

The Dish: How Grana Trattoria gets its pizza margherita so perfect

WEATHER

Rain is possible throughout the day today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.