Charles “Babe” Brautigam of Cut­ch­ogue died at home Oct. 4, 2020. He was 94.

He was born March 31, 1926, in Jamaica, N.Y., to Robert H. Brautigam and Emily (Roeder) Brautigam and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, serving until 1946. He graduated from the University of Virginia, McIntire School of Commerce, in 1951. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity while at UVA.

Mr. Brautigam was an FBI special agent and upon leaving the FBI became co-owner of Robert A. Main & Sons Manufacturing in Wyckoff, N.J., until his retirement in 1994.

Babe was a summer resident of Cut­ch­ogue since childhood and retired to Cut­ch­ogue. He and his wife, Mary Lou Folts, were married Sept. 17, 1994. He was an honorary member of Old Cove Yacht Club and enjoyed sailing and boating.

Babe is survived by his wife; his sons, Scott and Dan; nephews, Kendall, Steven and Douglas (Joy); and niece, Betsy. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Robert and Edward and his first wife, Jean Brons. Special thanks to Dina, Lisa, Dawn, Ericka and Torey, who were Babe’s loving caregivers during his final years.

The family has chosen to remember Babe’s life privately at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue is assisting the family.

