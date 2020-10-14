Charles Richard Ghosio Jr.

Charles “Charlie” Richard Ghosio Jr. of Tuxedo Park, N.Y., formerly of Ramsey, N.J.; Suffern, N.Y.; Bay Shore, N.Y.; and Northport, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

Charles was born Oct. 2, 1930, to Euphemia and Charles Ghosio Sr. in Bay Shore, N.Y. He graduated from Northport High School in 1948. Charles attended the State Teachers College at New Paltz, where he earned his bachelor’s in science education and his master’s in administration.

“Mr. Ghosio,” as he was fondly known by his students, started teaching in 1952 in East Ramapo Central School District. When Pomona Junior High School opened in 1966, Mr. Ghosio became the chair of the science department, a title he held until 1968, when he subsequently became the assistant principal. During his 46-year career, Charles coached many sports, implemented the system of high school tutors to mentor middle school students and was a proponent of extracurricular activities.

After retiring from East Ramapo CSD, he continued his passion for teaching by substituting for Ramsey CSD and Monroe-Woodbury CSD until 2018. Charles was a dedicated educator devoted to his lifelong profession.

Throughout his lifetime, Charles was a very active member in Christ Church Suffern, Grace Church Nyack and St. John’s Church Ramsey. His pastimes included bowling, racquetball and senior softball league. Charles was a dedicated blood donor for heart surgeries due to his rare AB- blood type.

Charles was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Jean (Peterson) Ghosio, and his son Laine Peterson Ghosio. He is survived by his children Lynda (Scott) Hammond, Christine (Kenneth) Cronin and Mark (Margaret) Ghosio; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert Ghosio of Greenport, N.Y.

At Charles’ request his body was donated to New York Medical College for the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are appreciated.

A formal Celebration of Life will be scheduled once social distancing protocols will allow. Please email [email protected] for updated service information.

