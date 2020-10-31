South Jamesport resident Christine K. Muchowski died Oct. 29, 2020, at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 84.

Born March 13, 1936, in Cutchogue, she was the daughter of Michael and Albina (Ruszak) Kos. She graduated from Southold High School in 1954.

Ms. Muchowski worked as head teller at North Fork Bank in Jamesport. Family said she enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Casmer, in 1997 and her son Thomas in 2011. She is survived by her son James of Westhampton; her sister, Jeanette Oteri of Massachusetts; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.