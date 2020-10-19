Former Shoreham and Mattituck resident Claire Koch died Sept. 18, 2020, in Granada Hills, Calif. She was 93.

She was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Elmont, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her husband, Louis, in 2007. She is survived by her eight children, Candice Koch of Arizona, Gayle Haas of New York, Michael Koch of Arizona, Pamela Cantone of Nevada, Matthew Koch of Arizona, Claire Au of California, Alice Valentine of New York and Douglas Koch of New York; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Family said she was an accomplished chef and artist who “lived simply and selflessly.”

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes assisted the family.