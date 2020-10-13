Congressional and State Senate debates set, gravesite tours return
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 13.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Congressional, State Senate debates going virtual this month
Historical tours of Mattituck graveyard set to return this month
Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation’s annual Golf Classic raises $128K, honors health care heroes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Dedication ceremony held to commemorate Community Baptist Church’s home at historic building
Riverhead Raceway: Slepian, Soper win twin Modified races
NORTHFORKER
Lido boutique is the cure for wanderlust when no one is going much of anywhere
North Fork Dream Home: Off-season beach cottage life in Greenport done right
WEATHER
Expect rain and a stiff breeze throughout the day today with an afternoon high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service and a low tonight of around 56 as temperatures increase into the evening.