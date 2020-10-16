Cops: Cutchogue man dies in head-on crash in Westhampton

Investigators on scene of a fatal crash on Montauk Highway in Westhampton. (Credit: Stringer News)

A Cutchogue man was one of two people killed in a head-on car crash in Westhampton Friday afternoon, according to Southampton Town police.

Police said William Vogel, 89, was driving a 2010 Honda Accord westbound on Montauk Highway and crossed into the opposite lane just after 2 p.m., striking a 2008 Honda CRV driven by Christine Kebbe, 63, of Remsenburg. Volunteers with the Westhampton Ambulance responded and paramedics performed CPR on both drivers, who were then transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where they were pronounced dead.

The crash occurred near Tanners Neck Lane.

A dog in Ms. Kebbe’s vehicle was taken by Southampton Town Animal Control to receive treatment for injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Southampton Town police detectives to determine an exact cause.