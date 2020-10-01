CPF has seen record increase, Murphy gets maximum sentence
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 1.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Report: Community Preservation Fund has seen record increase so far in 2020
A true Greenporter says goodbye to her sweet job
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Supervisor unveils tentative 2021 budget, which cuts spending, falls under state’s tax levy cap
Thomas Murphy gets maximum sentence for killing Andrew McMorris in drunken driving crash
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: From sea salt to grapes to barn wood, our October magazine covers all things harvest
Meet the North Fork’s undisputed king of competitive cornhole
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.