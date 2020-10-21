Cuomo says movie theaters can reopen, North Fork schools find way to bring back sports

The empty marquee at Mattituck Cinemas. (Credit: David Benthal file photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 21.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cuomo gives movie theaters OK to reopen, but what will they show?

Calls for more oversight of 123 Sterling Ave. project

North Fork schools find ways to offer after-school athletic activity

NORTHFORKER

In an uncertain year, a cottage on Bay Avenue provides a retreat for a young filmmaker

Long Island is pumpkin beer heaven — here’s the best ones to try

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.