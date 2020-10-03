McCabes Beach in Southold. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

At about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Southold Police picked up a mayday call on VHF channel 16.

The message was urgent: A man had capsized his yellow kayak in Long Island Sound north of McCabes Beach.

Police said marine units were able to locate the man, Jesse Downing, 35, of Cutchogue clutching onto his kayak about half-mile from shore.

Southold Fire Department launched a small boat at the beach and rescued the man, police said.

He was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport “as a precaution,” police said.