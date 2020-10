Greenport resident Eleanor J. Skwara died Oct. 23, 2020, at The Shores at Peconic Landing in Greenport. She was 97.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Private burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church.