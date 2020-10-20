Emmet Walker Katsh-Williams of Castle Rock, Colo., died Sept. 15, 2020. Our beloved Emmet was 31 years old.

He is the son of Salem M. Katsh of Orient and the late Jennette Williams of Shelter Island and Manhattan, N.Y. Emmet leaves his beloved wife, Kathleen Laurell Katsh-Williams, and their two adorable twins, Luna Bear Katsh-Williams and Emmet Walker Katsh-Williams Jr. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Halley Rachel Katsh-Williams Brown and Nick Brown of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his grandmother Lorraine Williams of Glen Cove, N.Y., and Sarasota, Fla.; his father-in-law, Alfredo Ginart of New Jersey; and his extended family of uncles, aunts and cousins.

Words cannot express how Emmet will be missed.

This is a paid notice.