Governor’s plan for vaccine distribution, investigation launched into Southold PD response to party complaints
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Governor outlines preliminary state plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available
Records show DA’s office opened investigation into Southold PD response to party complaints
Greenport School District to close building Tuesday after positive COVID-19 case reported for high school student
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Christmas House attraction opening next month on Route 58
Riverhead Raceway: Defending Modified champion races to second consecutive win
NORTHFORKER
Booze Bites: Butternut Squash Risotto with Woodside Orchards Hard Cider
North Fork Dream Home: Renovated Greenport Village farmhouse with original charm
WEATHER
There’s a slight chance of rain today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.