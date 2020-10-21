Jean Anne Thompson Murphy of Olmsted Township, Ohio, formerly of Southold, died Sept. 9, 2020.

She was born Oct. 9, 1945, near Ballston Spa, N.Y., to Francis L. “Possum” and Kathryn Moffat Thompson. She grew up in Southold and graduated from Southold High School.

She was the former wife of Ronald C. Barlow. She is survived by their four children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and her second husband, Robert Murphy of Olmsted Township.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick R.C. Church, 52125 Main Rd., P.O. Box 1117, Southold, NY 11971.