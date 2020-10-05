Joseph Kelly, 59, of Parksley, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Mr. Kelly was born to Thomas and Teresa Kelly on Long Island, and he grew up in Orient, N.Y., graduating from Greenport High School in 1978. He attended college in Farmville, Va., then, after a brief period on Long Island, he moved to Parksley, Va., and spent his career working both as a commercial fisherman and a farmer. He was particularly proud of his fishing boat, “Toots,” which he used both for fishing and long-line lobstering in the waters off the east coast of Virginia.

Mr. Kelly was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He met his wife, Peggy, on the eastern shore of Virginia and they were married for 32 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their four children, Sarah Prior of Parksley, Joseph Prior and his wife, Angela, of Newport News, Va., James Kelly and his wife, Amy, of Salisbury, Md., and Thomas Kelly, also of Salisbury; and three grandchildren, Andy Totty, Caleb Totty and Iris Kelly. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Patrick Kelly, and his wife, Ellen, of Ledyard, Conn., and sisters Mary Kelly and her wife, Heather Peck, of Charlottesville, Va., and Elizabeth Kelly Hancock and her husband, Michael, also of Charlottesville; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe was a family favorite who will be terribly missed by all.

In addition to the love of his family, Mr. Kelly’s life was enriched by his countless friends from the eastern shore of Virginia and eastern Long Island. Despite his busy work schedule, he used social media to stay in contact with his friends and was never reluctant about expressing his views of the world.

Mr. Kelly was a member of St. Peter’s Parish in Onley, Va. A graveside memorial service will be held Oct. 10.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA.

