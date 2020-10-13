Laurence Edward Corey, resident of Riverhead, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

He was born July 26, 1963, spent his childhood in East Marion, graduated from Oysterponds grade school as class valedictorian and finished high school at Greenport. He then went to Word of Life Fellowship at Schroon Lake, N.Y., graduating with honors.

He worked in the medical field, first at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport, then at Peconic Landing, where he was once honored as Employee of the Month. He also did private duty. He was loved by his patients and co-workers.

Laurence was predeceased by Ruth and Charlie Corey and the man he called Dad, Reginald Peterson. He is survived by Mom, Helen Peterson; siblings, Walter Peterson, Cathy Peterson Wood and James Peterson; and many dear friends and co-workers.

Laurence loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, read God’s Holy Work, the Bible, and prayed faithfully.

His eyes were donated to an eye bank to help eight others.

A cat named Puma was a constant companion.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at First Baptist Church of Greenport, with Pastor Chris Malinowski officiating, but due to the coronavirus restrictions, it will be family only. However, memories and tributes sent to Helen Peterson, Box 178, East Marion, NY 11939 would be appreciated and included in the service. If you would like to attend virtually, send an email to Pastor Chris at [email protected] to receive the link to attend.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is appreciated for their help. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenport or World of Life Fellowship Inc., Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

This is a paid notice.