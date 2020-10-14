Linda Jean (Benko) Webb

Linda Jean (Benko) Webb died suddenly at her Kingsburg, Calif., home on Oct. 8, 2020. She was 74 years old. She was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on April 10, 1946, to Joseph and Marie Benko.

Linda was a member of the band, the chorus and the Girls Leaders Club of Greenport High School and graduated in 1964. Furthering her education, she graduated from the University of Albany with a bachelor’s degree.

Making her way to Maryland for employment, she met her first husband and her son, Billy, was born. He was the center of her life, filling her with joy and love. Many years later she moved to California and met and married the love of her life, Bob Webb, settling in Kingsburg.

Linda had a great faith in God, a generous spirit and always wanted to help those in need. Her passion was crocheting afghans; she made hundreds and then donated them to the senior center and to her church. The baby afghans she donated to the crisis pregnancy center always included a personal card and a prayer.

Linda was an active member, office holder, editor of the newsletter and yearly event organizer of the local chapter of Al-Anon. She was also a faithful member of Kingsburg Community Church; she always said grace at all family gatherings; and she extensively traveled to Mexico, to Alaska, to the Caribbean and to Hawaii with her husband, Bob.

Linda is survived by her husband; her son, Billy Short (Ericka Olsen); her four sisters, Mary Anne Klipp, Josephine Geehreng (Bob), Nancy Sprenkle (Don) and Dianne Benko; and her two grandchildren, Everett and Quinn.

