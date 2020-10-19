Lourdes Starke of Baiting Hollow died peacefully at home with family by her side on Oct. 12, 2020. She was 92.

Lourdes was born on June 5, 1928, in New York City to Francisco and Encarnacion Tenorio and grew up during the Depression of the 1930s. Her father died when she was very young and her mother raised her and her younger sister, Aida, by working as a seamstress and dressmaker in their home.

She excelled in her studies and skipped a grade, graduating from public high school when just 16 years old. She soon got a job as a secretary and, at 20, married the love of her life, George W. Starke.

They moved to Long Island and raised a family. When her children were still young, Lourdes began working for Middle Country School District in Selden, N.Y. She retired from her secretarial position in 1993, working for the district for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her children, Leslie, Richard and Lauren; son-in-law David; granddaughter Gabrielle; and grandson George. Lourdes was predeceased by her husband, George W., and sons, George and Martin.

Lourdes led a full and active life until her illness three years ago. Above all, she was a kind, generous and thoughtful person and everyone who knew her loved and valued her friendship. She is interred at Calverton National Cemetery with her husband.

This is a paid notice.