Cut­ch­ogue resident Marshall Frost died Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. He was 77.

Mr. Frost was born April 24, 1943, in Freehold, N.J., to H. Marshall and Lucy Belle (Dittman) Frost. He graduated from Westfield High School and Lehigh University. He held a master’s degree from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He was a civil engineer with Frost, Christenson & Associates in New Jersey.

He belonged to North Fork County Club and his hobbies included golf and bridge.

Predeceased by his wife, Connie, in 2010, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Cully of New Jersey, Sheri McDonnell of Pennsylvania and William Frost of Oregon; his brother, Robert Frost of Florida; his stepchildren, Kristin Licata of New Jersey and Erik Hillestad of California; his longtime companion, Virginia Burns of Southold; and 11 grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue is assisting the family.