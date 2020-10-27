Mattituck student has solar solution to charging devices, CDC issues guidelines for trick-or-treating
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 27.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck student has solar solution to charging devices
To trick or treat or not? CDC outlines guidelines for safely celebrating Halloween
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Board sets budget hearing for Nov. 4
Riverhead Raceway: Lehmann seeks strong finish
NORTHFORKER
As home prices skyrocket on the North Fork, it’s a seller’s market
A feel-good gift shop in Southold hopes to be One for All
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48. There’s a slight chance of showers this evening.