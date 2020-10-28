Mattituck student tests positive for COVID-19, mobile art installation encourages voting
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck-Cutchogue 7-12 moves to remote learning Wednesday as another student tests positive for COVID-19
Mobile art installation in Jamesport promotes voting
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead students rally outside BOE meeting to urge district to restore sports, clubs
Two Riverhead teachers test positive for COVID-19
NORTHFORKER
Now is the time to order your North Fork turkey
The coziest outdoor spots to grab a bite this chilly season
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48. There’s a slight chance of showers this evening.