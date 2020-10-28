Mattituck student tests positive for COVID-19, mobile art installation encourages voting

The art installation at Jamesport Meeting House. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck-Cutchogue 7-12 moves to remote learning Wednesday as another student tests positive for COVID-19

Mobile art installation in Jamesport promotes voting

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead students rally outside BOE meeting to urge district to restore sports, clubs

Two Riverhead teachers test positive for COVID-19

NORTHFORKER

Now is the time to order your North Fork turkey

The coziest outdoor spots to grab a bite this chilly season

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48. There’s a slight chance of showers this evening.