Norman H. Wamback

Norman H. Wamback, age 84, passed away peacefully at his Riverhead home on Oct. 18, 2020.

He was born on March 27, 1936, in Mattituck, N.Y., to Elizabeth and Theodore Wamback. Norman is survived by his sister and her husband, Eleanor and Mike Corwin; niece Pamela Corwin and grand-niece Jessica Strauser; niece Wendy Kain and her husband, Dave; and grand-niece Emily Chase and grand-nephew Eric Chase (children of his niece, Deborah Chase, deceased, and her husband, Arnold).

After high school, Norman joined the Army and served his country in the Korean War for two years. He then worked as a credit manager for a pharmaceutical firm in New York City. Norman retired to his beloved hometown of Mattituck, and he lived many of the following years on the same road he grew up on — Camp Mineola. He loved his community deeply, and he dedicated much of his retired life to sharing the history of Mattituck with others. He authored numerous books about the area, including “Mattituck And Laurel” and “The North Fork: The Way We Were.”

He shared his love of Mattituck and memorialized much of its history through his many years of dedicated service as president, trustee, curator, and historian of the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museums. Norman was also a member of the Southold American Legion Post 803.

His friends and family will remember him as a passionate historian, a caring community member and a truly loving and thoughtful man. He will be missed.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road (Route 25), Mattituck. An American Legion ceremony honoring his military service will occur at the same location from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m., a memorial service will be held at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery on the corner of Legion Avenue and the Main Road (Route 25) in Mattituck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museums.

• Please feel free to bring your own lawn chair for graveside services at the cemetery.

• Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please adhere to the CDC guidelines of wearing a face mask/covering and social distancing when attending services, as this is a requirement.

• Due to strong urging from both the Governor of New York and the CDC to limit the number of people at gatherings, we ask that you exercise extreme caution when choosing to attend any services.

