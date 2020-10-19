Patricia R. Satkoski, a lifelong resident of Greenport, died Oct. 16, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 84.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Father Peter Narkiewicz will officiate. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Fire Department.