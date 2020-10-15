PBMC hosts sendoff for COVID-19 patient who spent 132 days in hospital
After contracting COVID-19 in April, Southold man faced months of physical recovery at PBMC’s Skilled Nursing Facility
Fall festival at Brendan House to benefit woman who suffered spinal cord injury in accident
Peconic Hockey Foundation pitches plan to build ice hockey rink at Veterans Memorial Park
Farm stand spotlight: Cooper Farms
North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of October 17
Expect rain at times today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.
It should be sunny most of the weekend with high temperatures in the low 60s.