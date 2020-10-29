Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 29, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 12-18, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Corrao, J to Kreer III, Daniel, 233 Grant Dr (600-66-4-1.25), (R), $695,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Olson, R & T to Jacobs, Faye, 401 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-73), (R), $345,000

• Spina, A to Curran, Brian, 356-38 Oakleigh Ave,#D-2 (600-40.1-1-38), (R), $95,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Sznurkowski Trust to Salvato, Salvatore, 112 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-8), (R), $525,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development to Schober, Wayne, 17 Harvest Pointe Ln #119 (1000-102.1-1-59), (R), $853,400

• Sweeney,D & Hauswald to Cheruvanky, Anand, 4595 Skunk Ln (1000-103-6-3), (R), $1,200,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Bath, C to Gavalas, Lambros, 970 Trumans Path (1000-31-12-5.2), (R), $500,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Bank of NY Mellon to Rockaway Asset Corp., 79 Point Rd & lots 7 & 8 (900-122-3-6), (R), $339,501

GREENPORT (11944)

• Fry, E to Rodger, Danielle, 711 Main St (1001-2-5-39), (R), $661,000

• Quillin & Grattan Trsts to Quillin, Kevin & Lorraine, 181 Fifth St (1001-7-4-19), (R), $600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Chalone, A & C to Cohen, Mark, 410 Cedar Dr (1000-106-10-20), (R), $535,000

• Koch, M to Mercier, Alexander, 445 Woodcliff Dr (1000-107-7-24), (R), $489,000

• JKNK LLC to Love Lane Village LLC, 13650 Route 25 (1000-114-11-24.3), (C), $1,700,000

• Heilman, C & Podlasek, S to Sparacio, Joseph, 330 Old Field Ct (1000-120-3-8.26), (R), $680,000

• Paasch, M to Grattan, Nancy, 875 Pike St (1000-140-2-24), (R), $620,000

• Radiant Gems Ltd to McGowan III & Terry, Andrew & Mary, 560 Pacific St (1000-141-4-22), (R), $473,262

ORIENT (11957)

• Winsor, D to Braddock, James, 45 Platt Rd (1000-18-6-1), (R), $589,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Andersen, G to Martino, Mabel, 402 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-26), (R), $318,000

• Island End Real Estate to Schwartz, Ronald, 72 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.33), (R), $582,000

• Hartill, D to 50 Josie Court LLC, 50 Josie Ct (600-81-3-31.7), (V), $199,000

• Barczak, J & K to Lane, Andrew, 17 Joyce Dr (600-83-1-37), (R), $405,000

• Zembrowski, K to Randel, Adan, 124 Northern Pkwy (600-107-1-53.1), (R), $510,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• LeHenaff & White by Executor to 28A S Menantic SI LLC, 28A South Menantic Rd (700-22-2-5.18), (R), $1,300,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Sheen, C to Lamanna, Angela, 4 Missapogue Ct & lot 32 (900-94-3-12), (R), $649,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Hano, G & J to Paul, Ari, 485 Pine Rd (1000-54-9-3), (R), $649,000

• Bauer, J by Executor to Meenan, Margaret, 44335 Route 25 (1000-75-2-1), (R), $589,000

• Thiede, J & K to Clements, Stephen, 1265 Brigantine Dr (1000-79-4-54), (R), $675,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Leunig, C & E to 109 Sound Road LLC, 109 Sound Rd (600-35-3-6), (R), $665,000

• Richards, H & T to Nizolek 2020 Trust, Paul, 3060 N Wading River Rd (600-37-1-2.1), (R), $580,000

• Cotter, A to Gray, Laura, 101 19th St (600-53-2-7), (R), $400,000

• Krauza, M & Morgan, E to Hausmann, Frederick, 20 Ivy Cir (600-55-3-35), (R), $512,500

• Rotunno, J to Noulis, Luke, 55 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-7), (R), $485,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)