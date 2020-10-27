Russell L. Hillman of Southold died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was 92 years old.

Russell was born Aug. 30, 1928, in Queens, N.Y., to Marion (Lewis) and Ralph W. Hillman. He worked as an engineer and a counselor. After retirement, he owned and operated East End Clockworks, where he repaired clocks. He was a dedicated and active member of Cut­ch­ogue Presbyterian Church.

Predeceased by his siblings, Ralph Hillman and Arline Arden, Russell is survived by his children, Janice Shyles of Lewes, Del., and Diane Hillman of Riverhead; and grandchildren Rebecca Lazell and Daniel Shyles.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cut­ch­ogue Presbyterian Church, 27245 Main Road. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11 a.m., with Pastor Richie King officiating. Interment will follow at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.

