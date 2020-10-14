Southold man dies from COVID-19, catering hall fined by county

Bill Eagle of Southold was an avid pilot throughout his life and taught his daughter how to fly. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Bill Eagle, one of seven family members to test positive for COVID-19, remembered as avid pilot

Bellone: Suffolk County catering hall fined for ‘superspreader’ Sweet 16

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Barriers could bring Riverhead’s K-4 students back full-time

NORTHFORKER

Make the most of shopping the harvest season with help from Noah Schwartz

Chef Noah Schwartz’s cheat sheet to picking produce this harvest season

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.