Southold man dies from COVID-19, catering hall fined by county
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 14.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Bill Eagle, one of seven family members to test positive for COVID-19, remembered as avid pilot
Bellone: Suffolk County catering hall fined for ‘superspreader’ Sweet 16
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Barriers could bring Riverhead’s K-4 students back full-time
NORTHFORKER
Make the most of shopping the harvest season with help from Noah Schwartz
Chef Noah Schwartz’s cheat sheet to picking produce this harvest season
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.