Town police looking to outsource policy changes, meet the new director at Cornell Cooperative

Southold Town police chief Martin Flatley at a press conference in Southold this summer. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork towns look to outsource police policy changes, training

Meet Vanessa Pino Lockel, the new executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead H.S. student tests positive for COVID; Aquebogue staff member shows symptoms

NORTHFORKER

Spend a day salvaging with Dan McAllister, who turns centuries-old barns into beautiful new furniture

How to take care of your trees now that the stormy season is here

Off the Fork: A weekend getaway on Long Island that comes with a loaner bike

WEATHER

It will be breezy today with mostly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53. There’s a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.