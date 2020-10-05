William S. Eagle, 80, of Southold passed Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Southampton Hospital after losing a brief battle with COVID-19.

He leaves his beloved wife, Martha (San Antonio) Eagle; his sons, Craig (Molly) Eagle, Billy (Rachel) Eagle, Chris (Nicole) Prince; and his daughter, Jessica (Ivan) Santiago. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Lauren, Justin, Mathew, Abby, Emily, Julian, Xavier and Sebastian; and one great-grandchild, Ryder.

Bill had such a big heart and made so many lifelong friends along the way. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the Mattituck Airport, having coffee with them on the weekends, and spending time with his dog, Champ.

Born and raised in Coram, the only child of Edna and William Eagle, he was a resident of Southold for over 30 years. Bill worked and retired from Local 138 after decades of service. He was an avid private pilot who obtained his license at 16 years old and enjoyed leisure flying, as well as a pilot for Skydive Long Island.

A memorial service will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue assisted the family.

